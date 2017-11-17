UFC Sydney Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 17) at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night 121 is just around the corner and weigh-ins are set to begin. Be sure not to miss the live stream seen above.

This Saturday night (Nov. 18), the UFC will hold an event inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC Fight Night 121’s main card will air live on FOX Sports 1. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title between former champion Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura.

In the co-main event, Jessica-Rose Clark and Bec Rawlings will go toe-to-toe. Also on the main card, Tim Means will do battle with Belal Muhammad in a welterweight clash.

The official weigh-ins will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET, where the fighters will do faceoffs. You can keep refreshing the page to see live results below:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Fabricio Werdum (249) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Bec Rawlings (125) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (128)*

Tim Means (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170)

Elias Theodorou (185) vs. Dan Kelly (185)

Alexander Volkanovski (149) vs. Shane Young (147)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Ryan Benoit (129)* vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (125)

Will Brooks (156) vs. Nik Lentz (155)

Anthony Hamilton (261) vs. Adam Wieczorek (238.6)

Damien Brown (155) vs. Frank Camacho (160)*

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Alex Chambers (115) vs. Nadia Kassem (120)*

Janel Lausa (124) vs. Eric Shelton (125)

Rashad Coulter (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

*-Did not make weight on the first attempt. The fighter has two hours to make the weight.