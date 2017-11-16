UFC Sydney’s Damien Brown Says he Succumbed to Pressure in Last Bout

Damien Brown admits he didn’t handle the stress of fighting out of his contract well.

Brown is scheduled to take on Frank Camacho inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The action takes place this Saturday night (Nov. 18). Brown will look to rebound from a knockout loss to Vinc Pichel back in June.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Brown said the pressure got to him in his last outing:

“I put pressure on myself. I think the disappointment wasn’t so much the loss, but the effect the loss had on potential contract negotiations. I was off contract after that fight. I didn’t just want to go in there and bust out a lazy decision like some guys do. I wanted to go in there and make a statement. That’s what I did, and it wasn’t my day. But the matchmakers and the UFC did like they said they would – they re-signed me, and we took the deal we were offered, and here we are.”