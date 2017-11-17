UFC Sydney’s Will Brooks Ready to Ditch Being Motivated Off Anger

Will Brooks believes negativity hasn’t served him well and is looking to change things up.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 18), Brooks takes on Nik Lentz inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The lightweight bout will be featured on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight Night 121 prelims.

Brooks has had a tough go in the UFC. He’s gone 1-2 under the promotion and is facing a three-fight skid. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Brooks said a positive attitude is the change he needed:

“Everything I’ve done in this sport has been motivated off of being bitter, upset, and having a chip on my shoulder and being angry all the time. That kind of motivated me to where I needed to go. It was kind of like me against everybody else. So once I got my wife, my daughter, my house, money in the bank to pay my mortgage, pay my bills, I’m like, ‘This is everything I wanted.’ I didn’t know how to be comfortable being happy in a way.”