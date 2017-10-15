UFC Title Contender Pregnant, Putting Career on Hold

Julianna Pena has decided now is the right time to start a family.

The 28-year-old former Ultimate Fighter winner announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. Pena did not reveal any further information, including when the baby is due and when she plans to continue fighting.

Pena (8-3) won the Season 18 title on TUF, besting Jessica Rakoczy in the finals via first round finish. She followed that up with wins over Milana Dudieva, Jessica Eye and Cat Zingano before falling in January to Valentina Shevchenko by armbar submission in the second round.