UFC to Make St. Louis Debut this January at Scottrade Center

The Octagon is headed to St. Louis for the first time in 2018, as officials announced plans for a special Sunday event.

.@ufc comes to St. Louis for the first time ever on Sunday, Jan. 14! https://t.co/vJKbmag7c2 pic.twitter.com/mm89AR5h6p — Scottrade Center (@ScottradeCenter) November 5, 2017

The UFC has typically ran an event during the NFL playoffs and this one will go down the same weekend as the conference semifinals. Those games, though, usually air early on Sunday and would be over before the main card of the UFC event begins.

No fights were announced for the card.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is a native of the area, but he is unlikely to be ready to go for the card.