“UFC Tonight” Crew Offers up Their Thoughts, Predictions on UFC 207

UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian were joined by former titleholder Miesha Tate on a recent edition of “UFC Tonight.”

The trio offered up their thoughts and predictions for the two title fights set for Friday night at UFC 207.

Tate has first-hand experience with both main event competitors in bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey.

“I fought both of them,” Tate said. “I’ve never been hit so hard in my career as I was by Nunes. It just takes one right hand to rattle anyone. I’m going with Amanda.”

Cormier and Florian both picked Rousey to regain the title she once held.