UFC Tradition: UFC 218 Re-Air Scheduled for FOX on Christmas Eve

UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 will air this Christmas Eve on FOX, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

The special is scheduled for December 24 beginning at 10 p.m. ET and running for 90 minutes. The exact nature of what will be shown is unknown at this time.

UFC 218 went down earlier this month from Detroit and featured Max Holloway defending his featherweight belt with a TKO victory in the third round over Jose Aldo. Holloway also won the first encounter with Aldo.

Along with featuring Holloway-Aldo, the special will likely include Francis Ngannou’s first round knockout of Alistair Overeem and Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje.

Last year, UFC 206 was replayed on Christmas Eve, featuring Holloway’s win over Anthony Pettis and Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi.