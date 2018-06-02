UFC Utica Highlights: Moraes Finishes Rivera With Head Kick (Video)

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jimmie Rivera Marlon Moraes
Image via UFC broadcast

UFC Utica is in the books and it ended with a doozy.

Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera did battle inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY. The two took center stage in the main event. This was the first time either man headlined a UFC card.

Going into the bout, many expected a five-round war. Moraes had other plans. It took Moraes just 33 seconds to finish Rivera. A clean head kick dropped Rivera and all Moraes needed to do was land a couple of more strikes to earn the TKO win.

After the bout, Moraes said he’s coming after UFC gold. Check out the TKO finish below:

Did Marlon Moraes prove he deserves a UFC bantamweight title shot?

