UFC Utica Medical Suspensions: Jimmie Rivera Sidelined For 90 Days

Jimmie Rivera will have to sit a while following UFC Utica.

This past Sunday night (June 1), UFC Utica took place inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. This was the UFC’s debut in Utica. Over 5,000 fans packed the arena to see some UFC action, which was headlined by a bantamweight tilt between Rivera and Marlon Moraes.

It only took Moraes 33 seconds to earn a stunning TKO win over “El Terror.” Moraes connected with a clean head kick followed by some ground-and-pound for the finish. It’s the third straight victory for Moraes.

Rivera has received his 90-day medical suspension, while Moraes gets the seven days typically handed out as a mandatory rest. Rivera isn’t the only fighter on the card who will sit for 90 days. Daniel Spitz was given the same suspension following a TKO loss at the hands of Walt Harris.

The second longest medical suspensions on the card were given to Gian Villante and Lauren Murphy. Villante fell short in his bout against Sam Alvey, while Murphy had no answer for Sijara Eubanks. Villante and Murphy have been medically suspended for 60 days. Jarred Brooks came in third with a 45-day suspension after losing to Jose Torres in a wild finish.

Check out the rest of the UFC Utica medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Jimmie Rivera: suspended 90 days

Marlon Moraes: suspended 7 days

Gregor Gillespie: suspended 30 days

Vincent Pichel: suspended 7 days

Walt Harris: suspended 30 days

Daniel Spitz: suspended 90 days

Jake Ellenberger: suspended 30 days

Ben Saunders: suspended 7 days

Julio Arce: suspended 30 days

Daniel Teymur: suspended 30 days

Gian Villante: suspended 60 days

Samuel Alvey: suspended 7 days

Sijara Eubanks: suspended 7 days

Lauren Murphy: suspended 60 days

Nik Lentz: suspended 30 days

David Teymur: suspended 7 days

Belal Muhammad: suspended 7 days

Chance Rencountre: suspended 14 days

Desmond Green: suspended 7 days

Gleison Tibau: suspended 7 days

Johnny Eduardo: suspended 30 days

Nathaniel Wood: suspended 30 days

Jose Torres: suspended 14 days

Jarred Brooks: suspended 45 days