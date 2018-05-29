UFC Utica: Moraes vs. Rivera Preview

The UFC will be doing something different with the upcoming UFC Utica event.

UFC Utica (UFC Fight Night 131) is set to take place on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. Typically, the Las Vegas-based promotion holds events on Saturday night but that is once again not the case as their latest event (UFC Liverpool) aired last Sunday morning.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 PM ET.



Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout will headline this event while Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rivera, who’s currently riding an incredible 21-fight winning streak, is 5-0 since entering the UFC in 2015 with notable victories over Urijah Faber and Thomas Almeida. He was most recently scheduled to take on former champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 219 late last year, but Cruz was forced to withdraw with an injury.



Moraes, on the other hand, is 1-2 since entering the UFC last year and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a split-decision victory over John Dodson and a brutal knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz in a heavyweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout, and Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante in a lightweight bout.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10PM ET)



Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes



Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie



Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz



Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders



Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur



Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM ET)



Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy



Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Leonardo Santos



Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Belal Muhammad



Lightweight: Gleison Tibau vs. Desmond Green



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30PM ET)



Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel



Bantamweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Johnny Eduardo



Flyweight: Jose Torres vs. Jarred Brooks

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section below.