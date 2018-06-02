UFC Utica Video Highlights: Arce Submits Teymur With Nasty Rear-Naked Choke

Not only did the UFC Fight Night 131 (UFC Utica) event on Friday night feature an exciting lineup of fights that ended via knockout or technical knockout, there were some pretty spectacular submissions on the card as well.

Among them was the second fight of the evening on the main card on FS1, which saw featherweight contenders Jorge Arce and Daniel Teymur square off inside the Octagon.

After a back-and-forth battle, the end in this one came in the third round when Arce caught Teymur in a fight-finishing rear-naked choke on the ground.

The finish saw Arce lock in the RNC at just over the half-way point of the third and final round of their bout. The tap out came at the 2:55 mark of round three.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Arce tapping out Daniel Teymur at UFC Utica? Sound off in the Comments section below.