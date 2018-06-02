UFC Utica Video Highlights: Gillespie Taps Out Pichel In Second Round

The UFC Fight Night 131 (UFC Utica) card on Friday evening saw five finishes in six fights on the main card, which aired on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Among them was the co-main event, which saw Gregor Gillespie pick up a submission victory.

Gillespie took on Vinc Pichel in a battle of lightweight prospects in the co-main event of the evening. The fight went deep into the second round, however that was where things wrapped up.

Gregor Gillespie would secure an arm-triangle choke near the end of the second frame, and after tightening up his squeeze, he eventually got the tap from Pichel.

The official result saw Gregor Gillespie score the submission victory over Vinc Pichel due to arm-triangle choke at the 4:06 mark of the second round.

