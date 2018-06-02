UFC Utica Video Highlights: Harris TKOs Spitz In Battle Of Heavyweights

As noted, the UFC Fight Night 131 (UFC Utica) event on Friday featured a ton of exciting knockouts and submissions in what was a big night for finishes.

One of the more exciting ones of the evening saw Heavyweight sluggers Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz battle it out until Harris blasted Spitz with an enormous punch that set up a ground-and-pound finish against the Octagon.

Harris caught Spitz with a big left hand that set up the finish, which came with literally one second remaining in the second round.

The official result saw Walt Harris pick up the victory over Daniel Spitz by way of technical knockout (TKO) at the 4:59 mark of the second round.

