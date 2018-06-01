UFC Utica Video Highlights: Brooks TKOs Himself Against Torres In Wild Opener

The UFC Fight Night 131: Rivera vs. Moraes (UFC Utica) event kicked off with a bang on Friday night.

In the opening bout on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card, Jarred Brooks lost to Jose Torres after suffering a freak accident, knocking himself out while slamming Torres in the second round. When scooping Torres up, Brooks slammed himself down and spiked his head on the mat, knocking himself out in the process. Torres would immediately follow in with punches and that was all-she-wrote.

Torres officially picked up the win via TKO over Brooks at the 2:55 mark of the second round.

Welcome to the UFC @ShortyTorres125!!

