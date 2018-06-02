UFC Utica Video Highlights: Saunders TKOs Ellenberger In Battle Of Veterans

The UFC Fight Night 131 (UFC Utica) event on Friday featured a lot of exciting finishes. Among them was the highly-anticipated main card bout between two well-known, longtime UFC veterans.

In the third fight on the main card last night, which aired on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), Ben Saunders took out Jake Ellenberger in the first round.

“Killa B” finished “The Juggernaut” via technical knockout after catching him with a brutal knee to the body. He would quickly follow in with punches to score the first-round finish.

The official result saw Ben Saunders score the win via TKO over Jake Ellenberger at 1:56 of round one.

