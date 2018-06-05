UFC Utica Viewership: Event Peaks With Main Card Fight

The viewership numbers are in for the UFC Utica event.

UFC Utica (UFC Fight Night 131) took place on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The event averaged 517,000 viewers, which marks the second-lowest for a UFC primetime live event in history (via MMAFighting.com).

The previous low was the TUF season 26 finale that did 501,000 viewers that saw Nicco Montano beating Roxanne Modaferri to become the first women’s flyweight champion

For those who are wondering, the low for a UFC event on Saturday night is 609,000 that was set on May 31, 2014 for an event that saw UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic face Fabio Maldonado.

In regards to streaming numbers, the event pulled in an average of 5,809 viewers per minute, which is down from the typical numbers around the 10,000 range.



The event peaked in viewership with the first fight on the main card that saw Sam Alvey score a split decision win over Gian Villante that pulled in 593,000 viewers.

The preliminary card, which was headlined by Sijara Eubanks picking up a decision victory over Lauren Murphy was able to pull in 322,000 viewers. This also marked a historical low as it was the lowest for a UFC prelim show in prime time.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 PM ET.

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout headlined this event and saw the former World Series of Fighting Champion score a TKO victory over the top bantamweight contender.



