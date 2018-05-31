UFC Utica Weigh-in Results: Rivera vs. Moraes Official

The UFC Utica main event between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes is now official.

UFC Utica takes place tomorrow night (June 1) inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. All 26 fighters on the main card tipped the scales earlier today. Everyone made weight.

Headliners Rivera and Moraes tipped the scales without trouble. Rivera weighed in at 134.6 pounds, while Moraes clocked in at 135.4 pounds. Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel will throw down in the co-main event. Gillespie hit the 155.6 mark, while Pichel made weight at 155.8 pounds.

Heavyweights Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz were well under the 265-pound limit. Harris weighed in at 253 pounds, while Spitz weighed in at 243.8 pounds. It’s no surprise that veterans Jake Ellenberger and Ben Saunders made weight for their welterweight clash. Ellenberger hit the 170.4 mark, while Saunders hit 169.4 pounds.

UFC Utica will begin with the UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET. The action moves on to FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET for more prelims. The main card will remain on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Peep the full UFC Utica weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Jimmie Rivera (134.6) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.4)

Gregor Gillespie (155.6) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.8)

Walt Harris (253) vs. Daniel Spitz (243.8)

Jake Ellenberger (170.4) vs. Ben Saunders (169.4)

Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.8)

Gian Villante (205.2) vs. Sam Alvey (204.8)

Prelims (FS1)

Sijara Eubanks (125.6) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.6)

Nik Lentz (155.4) vs. David Teymur (155.8)

Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.6)

Desmond Green (155.4) vs. Gleison Tibau (155.2)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.4)

Johnny Eduardo (135.8) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.4)

Jarred Brooks (125.8) vs. Jose Torres (125.2)

MMANews.com will provide live coverage of UFC Utica. You can expect live results, highlights and more.