UFC Utica’s Jimmie Rivera: Ali Abdelaziz is a Douchebag

Jimmie Rivera isn’t fond of Marlon Moraes’ manager.

On June 1, Rivera and Moraes will do battle in a bout that is almost sure to put the winner in title contention. The bantamweight tilt takes place inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY. It’ll be the main event of UFC Fight Night 131.

There’s been some drama leading up to the bout. At UFC 219, Rivera was scheduled to meet Dominick Cruz. That didn’t happen as Cruz went down with an injury. That’s when talks between Rivera and Moraes started heating up. It never happened at the event and both men blamed each other for it.

Moraes is represented by Ali Abdelaziz. Rivera and Abdelaziz have had a few exchanges on social media and friendly wouldn’t be the word to describe them. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Rivera made it clear that he doesn’t like Abdelaziz:

“It’s his manager who I (expletive) hate. His manager’s a douchebag, called my wife a (expletive) when we were in Las Vegas. I think a lot of the things he says and does are from his manager. I have a lot of grudge against his manager, and his manager represents Marlon, and I’m going to take it out on Marlon.”

Do you think Jimmie Rivera is letting Ali Abdelaziz get in his head?