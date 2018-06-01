UFC Utica’s Vinc Pichel: New York Guys Are All Talk

Vinc Pichel isn’t impressed with Gregor Gillespie or fighters from New York.

Tonight (June 1), Pichel will take on Gillespie. The bout will serve as UFC Utica‘s co-main event. The action takes place inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

Gillespie is a lightweight prospect residing in Long Island, New York. He’s garnered a perfect 11-0 record, finishing nine of his opponents in that span. Many people are impressed, but Pichel isn’t one of them.

He explained why in an interview with MMAFighting.com:

“I don’t care. New York is like L.A., except those guys are all talk to me. In New York, you’ll drive around the street and if you do something, someone will yell at you; in L.A., if you do something like that, especially in the wrong parts, you’ll get shot at or stabbed. To me I’m like, whatever, it’s not like I’ve never been in rough territory before. I’ve been shot at and stuff, my whole life in general when I was younger, so hostile territory is nothing new to me. I’m actually looking forward to it because I don’t mind being the bad guy. I got my moniker ‘From Hell’ for a reason, so it’s all good to me. I’m still going to go out there with a smile on my face whether they like me or not. If they hate me, it’s going to make me more excited when I shut them up as soon as this guy eats the canvas.”

Headlining UFC Utica will be a potential title eliminator in the bantamweight division. Jimmie Rivera will go one-on-one with Marlon Moraes. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Utica. We’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

We’re just hours away from UFC Utica, so get your picks in. Do you think Vinc Pichel has a shot against Gregor Gillespie?