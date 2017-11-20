UFC Veteran Dennis Siver to Headline ACB 75

Dennis Siver, who once fought Conor McGregor inside the Octagon, will make his debut for ACB Fighting League later this month.
Siver (23-11) will headline the card from Stuttgart on November 25 against former EFC title challenger Martin Van Staden (18-9).
Siver’s last fight for the UFC came earlier this year when claimed a decision over former champion BJ Penn. The bout with Van Staden is set to be contested at lightweight.
The card will also feature Brendan Loughnane against Paata Tsxapelia.