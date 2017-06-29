UFC Welterweight Nick Diaz Informed of Potential Anti-Doping Violation

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Nick Diaz
Image via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty

Nick Diaz’s three whereabouts failures have come back to haunt him.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Diaz has been notified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of a potential anti-doping violation. Diaz has had issues in the past with the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his marijuana use, but this situation is different.

You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“The UFC organization has been notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Diaz of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from Diaz’s alleged accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. Diaz, like all other UFC athletes, is enrolled in USADA’s UFC Registered Testing Pool and required to file accurate Whereabouts information in order to be located for out-of-competition, no-notice testing.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of Diaz’s case, who has been provisionally suspended pending the final resolution of this matter. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015.

Latest MMA News

video

Professional Fighters League: Weigh-In Results From Daytona

0
Weigh-ins for the first Professional Fighters League event took place on Thursday, making the four-fight card lineup official. Jon Fitch will take on Brian Foster...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Appeals Controversial Submission Loss to Kevin Lee

0
Michael Chiesa isn't accepting his submission loss to Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112. In fact, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight has appealed...
video

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Preview

0
UFC president Dana White is mixing it up from his "Lookin' for a Fighter" reality series with the debut of "Dana White's Tuesday Night...
video

Video: Los Angeles Media Day Faceoffs for UFC 213

0
There was plenty of intensity and adrenaline in Los Angeles on Thursday, as fighters gathered for a special UFC 213 media day event in...
Nick Diaz

UFC Welterweight Nick Diaz Informed of Potential Anti-Doping Violation

0
Nick Diaz's three whereabouts failures have come back to haunt him. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Diaz has been notified by the...
Brian Foster

Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

0
Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he'll have to get past Jon Fitch. Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters...
Dana White

Dana White: ‘I’m Not Thrilled With Demetrious Johnson’

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen better days with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson is considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Not Opposed to Fighting Nurmagomedov or Ferguson Next

0
Kevin Lee is ready to take a significant step up in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. "The Motown Phenom" recently submitted Michael Chiesa in...
Justine Kishvideo

Justine Kish’s Reaction to Octagon Incident: ‘That’s my Sh*t on The Floor’

0
Justine Kish is taking her accident at UFC Fight Night 112 in stride. Kish took on Felice Herrig in Oklahoma City in a strawweight clash....
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger on Stepping up to Face Cris Cyborg: ‘I’m Not a Puss’

0
Tonya Evinger isn't showing fear ahead of her bout with Cris Cyborg. Cyborg was originally matched up with Megan Anderson in a bout that would...
Load more