UFC Welterweight Nick Diaz Informed of Potential Anti-Doping Violation

Nick Diaz’s three whereabouts failures have come back to haunt him.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Diaz has been notified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of a potential anti-doping violation. Diaz has had issues in the past with the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his marijuana use, but this situation is different.

You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“The UFC organization has been notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Diaz of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from Diaz’s alleged accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. Diaz, like all other UFC athletes, is enrolled in USADA’s UFC Registered Testing Pool and required to file accurate Whereabouts information in order to be located for out-of-competition, no-notice testing.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of Diaz’s case, who has been provisionally suspended pending the final resolution of this matter. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015.