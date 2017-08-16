UFC Welterweight Thiago Alves is Now a Coach at American Top Team

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Thiago Alves
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Thiago Alves is ready to split duties between fighting and coaching.

A mainstay at American Top Team (ATT), Alves is now a coach at the Coconut Creek gym. Alves is set to take on Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 116 on Sept. 16. The bout will take place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, the “Pitbull” explained how the decision to become a coach came to be:

“After my last fight (with Patrick Cote in April), Dan asked me is I wanted to start helping the new generation of ATT fighters, and I accepted it. I live close to the gym and I’m here every day for 14 years, so it made sense.”

He went on to describe how he can help younger fighters.

“Since I’m teaching fighters now, you see the sport in a different way. I study the techniques more, the things I have to teach them. It’s great for my career, my fight IQ is going way up. I see things that I didn’t pay attention before. It brings me a new energy and more responsibility because now I’m an example. The things I do in there will show my athletes that it works, that that’s the way you should fight.”

Latest MMA News

Leonard Ellerbe

Leonard Ellerbe Talks About Glove Change For McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
Leonard Ellerbe has given his thoughts on the glove size change for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. The CEO of Mayweather promotions has been adamant...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor: ‘How Can I Not Consider Myself The UFC Featherweight Champion?’

0
Conor McGregor still considers himself to be the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. Back in Dec. 2015, McGregor slept Jose Aldo in 13...
Thiago Alves

UFC Welterweight Thiago Alves is Now a Coach at American Top Team

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Thiago Alves is ready to split duties between fighting and coaching. A mainstay at American Top Team (ATT), Alves is...
video

Matt Brown Hints at Return Fight Riding Three-Bout Losing Skid (UPDATED)

0
Matt Brown needs a victory. The 36-year-old understands that after suffering three losses last year - all via finish. In December, Brown (21-16) was stopped...
Charles Byrd

Charles Byrd Doesn’t Plan on Taking a Break After Earning UFC Contract

0
Charles Byrd doesn't plan on slowing down after earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Byrd earned two victories on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender...
Load more