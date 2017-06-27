UFC Winner Jared Gordon to Artem Lobov: ‘I Would Crush Him’

Jared Gordon had a spectacular debut at UFC Fight Night 112 this past weekend, scoring a second round finish of Michel Quinones.

Gordon, who is now 13-1 overall in his career, believes he has the perfect opponent in mind for his second Octagon appearance.

“I always think about the task at hand, but I would love to fight Artem Lobov,” he told MMAjunkie. “I think I would crush him.”

Other than missing weight for the fight with Quinones in Oklahoma City, Sunday was a near-flawless performance by the fighter nicknamed “Flash.” The 28-year-old has high career goals in mind, including a time frame for becoming champion.

“In the end of 2017, if everything goes well and I’m healthy, I see myself fighting a Top-10 guy,” Gordon said. “Then 2018, 2019…winning the belt.”