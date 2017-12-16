UFC Winnipeg Bonuses: Four Fighters Snag Extra $50,000 Checks

Bonuses for UFC Winnipeg have been revealed.

Earlier tonight (Dec. 16), UFC on FOX 26 took place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The main card aired live on FOX. Preliminary action was seen on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Rafael dos Anjos earn a unanimous decision win over Robbie Lawler.

Julian Marquez and Darren Stewart nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Marquez won the bout via second-round submission. Alessio Di Chirico landed a Hail Mary knee for the third-round knockout over Oluwale Bamgbose. Di Chirico nabbed “Performance of the Night” honors. Nordine Taleb also took home a “Performance of the Night” bonus after a first-round knockout over Danny Roberts.

