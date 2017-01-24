UFC Women’s Bantamweight Julianna Pena Likens Holly Holm to Buster Douglas

Julianna Pena isn’t impressed by her UFC on FOX opponent Valentina Shevchenko and she certainly isn’t impressed by the former UFC women’s 135-pound queen Holly Holm. In fact, “The Venezuelan Vixen” believes “The Preacher’s Daughter” is a one-hit wonder.

Pena spoke to MMAFighting.com and didn’t hold back on what she thought of Holm’s run with the women’s bantamweight title:

“She beat the Buster Douglas of MMA. So what? Buster Douglas had his one moment against Mike Tyson and then he lost every other big fight he was in. Holly, she had her moment against Ronda, she beat Ronda, and now they’re giving her another title fight even though she lost two fights in a row. Who else did she beat besides Ronda? No one. She’s this sport’s Buster Douglas.”

Shevchenko turned in a stellar performance against Holm back in July. The win earned her this potential number one contender bout against Pena. While the victory was huge for “Bullet,” Pena doesn’t see the big deal.

“It was little pitter-patter point fighting. It wasn’t exciting. Holly just wants to outpoint people like she did as a boxer and Valentina was just better at it that night. She does that too, she goes for points, and she was better at it than Holly.”

Pena and Shevchenko will do battle this Saturday night (Jan. 28) inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The bout between the two will serve as the next UFC on FOX main event. The co-main event showcases a welterweight tilt between Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal.

Also on the card will be Francis Ngannou, who is on an eight-fight winning streak, taking on former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who wants to snap a three-fight skid. Featherweights will open the main card as Alex Cacares goes one-on-one with Jason Knight.