UFC Would ‘Absolutely’ Sign Digital Deal in 2018, Says Dana White

UFC president Dana White believes all doors are open when it comes to the promotion looking into a new deal at the end of 2018.

White, appearing on The Unnamed Podvideocast, explained that going with a digital provider would be examined. The UFC is currently signed with FOX Sports through next year.

“Absolutely,” White said (thanks MMA Fighting for transcribing). “That stuff is all about to change. When I grew up, we had Channel 3, Channel 5, Channel 8 and Channel 13. And then the channel Sesame Street is on. Those are all the channels that we had, right. (Now) Nothing is on. I think that we have the type of content that people will watch. Not every fight that I put on is a mega fight and a fight that spills over into the mainstream, but I’ll get those twice a year.”

White also talked about why the UFC would work for digital compared to the NFL or MLB, saying “My content is quick, exciting and fun on any platform.”