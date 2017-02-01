UFC’s Adam Milstead: ‘Takedowns Are All Curtis Blaydes Really Has’

Adam Milstead will be entering the Octagon for the second time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“The Prototype” slugged it out with Chris de la Rocha at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event back in May 2016. Milstead earned a TKO win in the second stanza.

In an interview hosted by MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson, Milstead made no guarantees that he’ll be able to duplicate that performance this Saturday night (Feb. 4), but he’s sure to make an attempt at doing so:

“It was a rush at first and of course, can I live up to that fight? Of course we’ll try to continue to put on a show just like we did before. That’s the whole reason why the UFC brought me in was to put on a show. UFC couldn’t care less if I win, win titles, whatever it may be. All they really are worried about is (me) putting on a show and that’s all I’m worried about.”

Milstead’s next opponent will be Curtis Blaydes. The two will throw leather inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Blaydes has said that he believes Milstead won’t be able to defend his takedowns. “The Prototype” was amused.

“[Laughs] My boxing coach just laughed. I mean it would be kind of silly to think that we didn’t work on being able to stop the takedown. I’m confident in our game plan, confident in what my boxing coach and my grappling coach came up with as far as what to do in those situations. That’s all he really has. Yeah, he’s a decent striker, he’s pretty basic. Obviously, that’s my game plan to keep it standing.”

Milstead vs. Blaydes is going to be featured on the preliminary portion of the Super Bowl weekend card. That’ll air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.