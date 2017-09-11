UFC’s Arjan Bhullar Talks About The Importance of Indian Market

Arjan Bhullar may open up some doors for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the Indian market.

Bhullar is coming off a successful UFC debut. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Luis Henrique on the UFC 215 card. The action took place this past Saturday night (Sept. 9).

Bhullar is of Indian Sikh descent and many believe he can bring the UFC to the Indian market depending on his level of success. After his first UFC win, Bhullar explained the importance of the Indian market to major sports organizations (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s over 1 billion in India – there’s over 3 billion around the world. But obviously, China and India reign supreme when it comes to markets, not only for the UFC, but any major sport is trying to crack the market.”