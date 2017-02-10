UFC’s Dana White: It’s “looking good” for Cyborg’s Situation with USADA

When UFC 208’s main event of Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie goes down this Saturday, it will happen with the knowledge that it should have been Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino in the cage. The featherweight title fight was twice offered to the fearsome Brazilian striker, only for her to turn it down.

As it turns out, that was because Cyborg was in hot water with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, who oversee the UFC’s drug testing program. The Invicta FC featherweight champ, who had fought two catchweight bouts at 140lbs in the UFC in 2016, failed a test late last year for spironolactone, a banned diuretic. She was handed a provisional suspension, and the inaugural featherweight title fight was booked between Holm and de Randamie.

From day one, Cyborg, who tested positive for metabolites of anabolic steroid stanozolol in 2011, has professed her innocence. Per her camp, the spironolactone in her system was part of a legitimate medical treatment. Now, speaking to Brett Okamoto’s 5ive Rounds Podcast, UFC President Dana White has said that it’s “looking good” for Cyborg with USADA.

The stuff goes down with her and USADA which is actually looking really good now, by the way. Um, apparently the three things that she has is what this medicine is used for. It’s looking really good … We’re in a good place. I truly believe whoever wins this title on Saturday night will fight Cyborg for the title.

It should be noted that White also suggested that things were looking good for Jon Jones as far as his USADA failure last year, only for Jones to be handed a one year suspension regardless. However, Cyborg is pushing for a therapeutic usage exemption, which could eliminate time away from the sport.