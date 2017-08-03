UFC’s Darren Till Signs New Five-Fight Deal with Promotion

UFC lightweight and undefeated prospect Darren Till isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Till (14–0–1), who is 2-0-1 under the UFC banner, broke the news himself via social media, posting a shot of himself with his newly signed contract to Instagram.

Till stated in the post that he believes that “By the time this contract ends, I will be #1 Contender!”

The British fighter, also known as “Liverpudlian” entered the UFC in 2015, scoring a KO victory over Wendell de Oliveira Marques at UFC Fight Night 67. Since then, he has fought to a majority draw with Nicolas Dalby, and most recently defeated Jessin Ayari in a unanimous decision at May’s UFC Fight Night 109. The draw with Dalby was awarded Fight of the Night honors at UFC Fight Night 76 in Dublin.

Happy to announce I've just signed another 5 Fight contract with the @ufc. By the time this contract ends, I will be #1 Contender! #SitBack&Watch 🌎 A post shared by Till (@darrentill2) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

No timetable has been set for Till’s return to the octagon, but with the new contract secured, it’s likely he’ll want to get right back to work.