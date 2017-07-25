UFC’s Jeff Novitzky to Commissions: Get The Drug Testing Right

Jeff Novitzky is hoping to have gotten through to athletic commissions when it comes to drug testing.

Novitzky is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) VP of athlete health and performance. He recently attended the 2017 Association of Boxing Commissions annual meeting and spoke to representatives of various commissions.

His message was clear (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s so important in anti-doping that you get it right. If you’re going to do your own testing, please, please, please run it by experts or rely on experts in your results management process.”

What’s triggered this conversation was the botched UFC 211 drug testing in the state of Texas. Cortney Casey was falsely accused of violating the anti-doping policy. She had her suspension and no contest against Jessica Aguilar omitted after the debacle.

Novitzky said commissions have to do a better job and that the UFC is willing to assist them with whoever they need.

“We are happy to provide you with experts, whether (from) USADA, or WADA lab directors, or scientists who’ve made a career out of anti-doping all throughout the world. I’m happy to provide that contact to you to get it right. A false accusation in anti-doping is one of the worst things that can happen. It taints the entire movement.”