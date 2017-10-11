UFC’s ‘Karate Hottie’ Signs on For MTV’s The Challenge Series

UFC strawweight contender and former Invicta FC champion Michelle Waterson has been cast as one of 10 celebrities to compete on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

According to a report by People.com, “The Karate Hottie” will be competing for $150,000 for a charity of her choosing. The show is hosted by WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

Along with Waterson, some of the other celebrities include Terrell Owens, Shawn Johnson and Kim Glass.

Waterson is a coming off a loss to Rose Namajunas this past April. Namajunas challenges for the UFC title next month at UFC 217.