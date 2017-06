Former Invicta FC champion and UFC strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson will join the likes of Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate in ESPN’s “Body Issue,” set to be released July 7.

Waterson will be featured along with fellow athletes Ezekiel Elliott, Julian Edelman and Javier Baez.

Videos of the shoot, which include the athlete naked, will be posted on ESPN.com July 5, two days before the release of the magazine.