UFC to Move to New ‘Athlete Performance Centre’ In May

Fighters may be rubbing shoulders with corporate employees on a regular basis in the UFC’s new Global HQ.

Located off Las Vegas’ Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, the new headquarters will feature a performance institute for fighters.

UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein certainly feels that this business model will benefit the promotion as a whole:

“The philosophy behind that was, yes, we’re working in PR, working in events or whatever aspect of the company, but every day, you should be thinking about our product,” said . “That’s going to hopefully inspire all of our employees.”

While construction work is still in motion for the building, staff are expected to leave the existing UFC circa early May. Epstein believes that the move to a new hub will indicate an evolution of sorts:

“Our goals here are simple yet ambitious, and that is to accelerate the evolution of the MMA athlete while also becoming a leader in the sports performance community,” said James Kimball, UFC’s director of athletic development. “We’re going to do that by providing best-in-class holistic performance optimization services for our athletes efficiently all under one roof.”

While this appears to be an effort on behalf of the UFC to centralize fighters, state-of-the-art training technology will be provided to all fighters, free of charge. Such facilities apparently include: cryotherapy chamber, hydroworx pool, compression and laser-therapy units and all the latest standard fitness equipment.

In news that will be welcome to those hoping for a bout between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, located adjacent to the central octagon is a regulation-sized boxing ring.

Epstein suggested that their new campus will be the envy of the sporting world:

“Las Vegas is turning into quite the sports town with the NFL possibly on the way and the NHL on the way,” Epstein said. “We feel like this facility is unmatched both in Las Vegas and around the world.”