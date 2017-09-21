UFC’s Nick Roehrick Accepts USADA’s One-Year Sanction

Nick Roehrick has accepted a one-year suspension handed out by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Roehrick was flagged for a potential violation last month. He was flagged for clomiphene. USADA has announced that Roehrick has accepted his sanction.

You can read USADA’s statement below:

“USADA announced today that UFC® athlete, Nick Roehrick, of Denver, Colo., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted the maximum one-year sanction for his anti-doping policy violation.

Roehrick, 30, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on August 8, 2017. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Clomiphene is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the male population, meaning such off-label clinical use has not been thoroughly studied for safety and efficacy. Clomiphene also indirectly promotes the secretion of testosterone. Increasing testosterone, especially when combined with strength training, has been demonstrated to increase fat-free mass, muscle size, and strength in males, potentially leading to performance enhancement in sport.

Roehrick’s one-year period of ineligibility, the highest sanction for a first offense involving a Specified Substance, began on August 17, 2017, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.”