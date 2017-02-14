UFC’s Santiago Ponzinibbio: ‘I Will be in The Top Rankings This Year’

Santiago Ponzinibbio wants to move up the welterweight ladder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ponzinibbio currently isn’t in the top 15 UFC welterweight rankings. “Gente Boa” hopes to change that this year. His first order of business is to get past Nordine Taleb this Sunday night (Feb. 19) at a UFC Fight Night event in Halifax.

The Argentine bruiser recently spoke to Bloody Elbow. He expressed confidence in his ability to make his way to the 170-pound rankings:

“I have been working very hard for a long time. I have much more to give. I will be in the top rankings this year, that is my place.”

Ponzinibbio has put together a three-fight winning streak. His victims in that span have been Andreas Stahl, Court McGee, and Zak Cummings. The streak has been a solid rebound for “Gente Boa,” who suffered a TKO loss to Lorenz Larkin back in June 2015.

It was Ponzinibbio’s second loss inside the Octagon.

Taleb is no slouch himself. The 35-year-old is coming off a stunning knockout victory over Erick Silva. His only loss in the UFC was to Warlley Alves back in Aug. 2015. Ponzinibbio explained why he isn’t too worried about his opponent’s success.