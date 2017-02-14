UFC’s Santiago Ponzinibbio: ‘I Will be in The Top Rankings This Year’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Joe Camporeale of USA TODAY Sports

Santiago Ponzinibbio wants to move up the welterweight ladder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ponzinibbio currently isn’t in the top 15 UFC welterweight rankings. “Gente Boa” hopes to change that this year. His first order of business is to get past Nordine Taleb this Sunday night (Feb. 19) at a UFC Fight Night event in Halifax.

The Argentine bruiser recently spoke to Bloody Elbow. He expressed confidence in his ability to make his way to the 170-pound rankings:

“I have been working very hard for a long time. I have much more to give. I will be in the top rankings this year, that is my place.”

Ponzinibbio has put together a three-fight winning streak. His victims in that span have been Andreas Stahl, Court McGee, and Zak Cummings. The streak has been a solid rebound for “Gente Boa,” who suffered a TKO loss to Lorenz Larkin back in June 2015.

It was Ponzinibbio’s second loss inside the Octagon.

Taleb is no slouch himself. The 35-year-old is coming off a stunning knockout victory over Erick Silva. His only loss in the UFC was to Warlley Alves back in Aug. 2015. Ponzinibbio explained why he isn’t too worried about his opponent’s success.

“[I’m] a better fighter than [Taleb] in all aspects.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC’s Santiago Ponzinibbio: ‘I Will be in The Top Rankings This Year’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Santiago Ponzinibbio wants to move up the welterweight ladder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Ponzinibbio currently isn't in the top 15 UFC welterweight rankings....

Josh Koscheck Supports Conor McGregor and The Ali Act, Talks Bellator 172

Adam Haynes -
0
Josh Koscheck signed a contract with Bellator over 18 months ago, yet will only make his debut with the promotion this Saturday. Koscheck faces Mauricio...

Conor McGregor Zings Floyd Mayweather on Denying Bout Agreement

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The war of words between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather haven't ceased. Last night (Feb. 13) a report stating McGregor and Mayweather had agreed to...
video

Tyron Woodley Urges Holly Holm to Quit UFC for Reality TV

Adam Haynes -
1
With a record of 0-3 following her shock defeat of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015, Woodley believes that Holm should hang up...

Rafael dos Anjos on Potentially Fighting at UFC 212: ‘I Like This Idea’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
UFC 212 may be Rafael dos Anjos' next destination. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is making the move to welterweight. For...