Ulka Sasaki on His Next Move: ‘I Would Like to Fight Ray Borg’

Ulka Sasaki already has his next move planned out.

Yesterday (June 17), Sasaki took on Justin Scoggins inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore at UFC Fight Night 111. Sasaki earned a second-round submission victory.

After the fight, Sasaki told the media that his opponent put up more of a fight than he anticipated (via MMAJunkie.com):

“First of all, he was much tougher than I expected. Stronger than I expected. He had a much (bigger) variety of striking technique than I expected. So he was a very, very tough fighter. First, when I grappled with him, I felt like I could control him well. But he was much tougher. He had a better wrestling power. So I decided to not put my full body power into it. I was just looking for opportunity for my chance.”

Sasaki then went on to say that he’s eyeing a bout with top ranked flyweight Ray Borg.

“(Scoggins) has defeated Ray Borg. So I would like to fight Ray Borg.”