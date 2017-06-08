UMMAF Challengers And Champions (Exclusive)

The United States Mixed Martial Arts Federation (UMMAF) and International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) are doing their best to take over and validate Amateur MMA around the world. Thus far they have exceeded many expectations, with 64 countries (and growing) a part of the international tournament.

Just a few short weeks back the U.S. had their UMMAF finals. A 3 day tournament with the prize of winning gold and representing team U.S.A. on the line. An event that took place at the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton, TN.

The UMMAF gives fighters the opportunity to legitimize themselves as pro ready athletes, all while traveling the world. Fighting the very best the amateur ranks have to offer. Setting up an Olympic style format for determining the best in the world.

Since being created in 2014, the U.S. has done very well at the IMMAF world tournaments. With 7 gold medals. Producing the likes of 2 division Champion Joes “Shorty” Torres, Titan FC’s William Starks, and LFA title contender Brendan Allen. The events are attracting some of the very best talent from around the world.

For the first time since it’s inception the World IMMAF World Championships will be held outside of Las Vegas, NV. Traveling across the world to the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Manama, Bahrain from November 12th through the 19th.

Listen to the attached interviews to hear what it was like for some of the guys prior to their fights at the UMMAF and what they think winning the whole thing will mean to their careers. Make sure to check out more on the UMMAF and IMMAF to see how Team U.S.A. is preparing for their trip to Manama. This is the future of MMA sports.