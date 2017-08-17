Unbeaten Ben Askren Headlines ONE: Shanghai on September 2

Ben Askren, the reigning ONE welterweight champion, will look to defend his title once more this September at ONE: Shanghai.

Askren (16-0) will face Zebaztian Kadestam on September 2 from the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China.

A former Bellator champion and ex-Olympic wrestler, Askren finished Agilan Thangalapani this past May in the first round. Of his five fights under the ONE banner, three have been finishes inside of five minutes.

Kadestam (9-3) earned a third round knockout vs. Luis Santos in his ONE debut.

The card will also feature former champion Narantungalag Jadambaa vs. Tetsuya Yamada and Amir Khan vs. Jaroslav Jartim.

Below is the current lineup:

• Ben Askren vs. Zebaztian Kadestam for Askren’s welterweight championship

• Narantungalag Jadambaa vs. Tetsuya Yamada

• Miao Li Tao vs. Liu De Li

• Xu Chun Yan vs. Eh Ya Nut

• Chen Geng Min vs. Peng Xue Wen

• Sagetdao Petpayathai vs. Mahmoud Mohamed

• Miao Jie vs. Mona Samir

• Amir Khan vs. Jaroslav Jartim

• Zhang Ze Hao vs. Li Cheng Chao

• Marc Marcellinus vs. Tran Quang Loc