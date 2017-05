A pair of unbeaten fighters with six career Octagon wins will square off at UFC 214, as Brian Ortega meets Renato Moicano.

Ortega (11-0) hasn’t fought since last June when he knocked out Clay Guida. He had a planned fight with Hacran Dias in last October scrapped due to an injury.

Moicano (11-0-1) scored a split decision victory over Jeremy Stephens in April.

UFC 214 takes place July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim with Jon Jones challenging Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title.