Unbeaten Jeremy Kennedy Wants Gray Maynard for Next Fight

Jeremy Kennedy is a perfect 11-0 in his MMA career, including three victories since signing with the UFC.

This past Saturday night at UFC on FOX 25, Kennedy downed Kyle Bochniak via decision and promptly made it known he wants former title contender Gray Maynard next.

“Everyone knows who Gray Maynard is,” Kennedy said during the post-fight press conference (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). “He’s coming off a win. He’s right out there outside of the Top-15 – if not, right around there. I’m looking to break into the Top-15.

“It just makes the most sense that way. I want a guy that has a name. I can tell people, ‘Hey, I’m fighting this guy and they know’ instead of me having to explain it or whatever. I’m in the UFC now. I want to keep fighting these name guys.”

Maynard (13-6-1) bested Teruto Ishihara for his 11th career win inside the Octagon earlier this month. The 37-year-old is six years removed from two classics with Frankie Edgar over the lightweight title.