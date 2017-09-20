Unbeaten Marcelo Golm Signs With UFC, Fights in Sao Paulo

Marcelo Golm, who has finished all four of his opponents on the regional circuit, has signed with the UFC and will make his debut next month.

Golm (4-0) will face Christian Colombo at UFC Fight Night 119, as reported by MMA Fighting. He replaces Carlos Felipe, who was deal a notice by the USADA for a possible violation of the anti-doping policy.

Colombo (8-2-1) has yet to taste victory in side the Octagon, falling to Luis Henrique and fighting Jarjis Danho to a draw.

UFC Fight Night 119 takes place October 28 and features Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson in the main event.