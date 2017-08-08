Unbeaten Rob Wilkinson Signs with UFC, Will Fight Siyar Bahadurzada

The UFC has signed an unbeaten fighter to face Siyar Bahadurzada at UFC Fight Night 115 later this year.

Rob Wilkinson (11-0) takes the place of Abu Azaitar on September 2 from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The event airs on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Wilkinson is a 25-year-old from Australia who has been on the sidelines for almost an entire calendar year. Of his 11 wins, nine have been first round stoppages – including six submissions.

Bahadurzada has been out of action since March of last year when he defeated Brandon Thatch via submission. He has fought just that one time since 2014 due to injuries.

The bout was first reported by Fight News Australia.

UFC Fight Night 115 features a heavyweight main event between Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov.