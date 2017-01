It appears that the ratings for Bellator 170 are even better than originally reported.

Spike sent out an update to their press release, stating that the card was watched by 1.5 million viewers over the duration of the three hours.

During the main event between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, the broadcast peaked at 2.2 million viewers, while the co-main was watched by two million. That featured Paul Daley knocking out Brennan Ward.