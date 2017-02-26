Updated UFC 209 Odds: Wonderboy, Nurmagomedov Growing As Betting Favorites

UFC has released betting odds for three of the top fights scheduled for next weekend’s UFC 209 pay-per-view, including the two title fight main events.

UFC’s favorites/underdogs for the two headline bouts at UFC 209 match the opening betting lines released by the folks at Best Fight Odds last month, which as noted back then, kicked off with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the favorites for their respective title fights against Tyron Woodley and Tony Ferguson.

In fact, since the odds released by Best Fight Odds back in late January, both “Wonderboy” and “The Eagle” have become even bigger betting favorites for their fights, as the margin between them and their opponents is growing more and more as next Saturday’s event draws closer.

The UFC odds currently list Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson as a -130 favorite over Tyron Woodley, who is listed right now at +110, for their UFC Welterweight Championship rematch. By comparison, Best Fight Odds had Wonderboy at -105 and the defending champion Woodley at +115 for their opening lines.

Meanwhile, UFC’s website has Russian powerhouse Khabib Nurmagomedov a -195 betting favorite and Tony Ferguson a +170 underdog for their interim UFC Lightweight Championship co-main event bout. By comparison, the Best Fight Odds website set the opening lines at -172 (Nurmagomedov) and +150 (Ferguson) last month.

In addition to the two main event fights, UFC also has a betting line listed for the battle between Heavyweight knockout artists Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt. Currently, Overeem is a betting favorite at -136 and Hunt is a +116 betting underdog.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4th. Join us here at MMANews.com on 3/4 for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.