Urijah Faber: ‘Dominick Cruz & Michael Bisping Are F*cking Blind’

Urijah Faber isn’t too fond of Dominick Cruz and Michael Bisping.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 24), Josh Emmett did battle with Jeremy Stephens. The featherweight bout served as the main event of UFC on FOX 28. The action was held inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Emmett was knocked out in the second round. There was some controversy as Stephens landed an illegal knee while his opponent was rocked. Cruz claimed the knee didn’t land, while Bisping said Stephens shouldn’t be blamed due to the heat of the moment and that it wasn’t intentional.

The comments didn’t sit well with Faber, the founder of Team Alpha Male where Emmett trains. He took to Instagram to rip Cruz and Bisping (via MMAFighting.com):

“Dominick Cruz and Michael Bisping are f**king blind. That was a knee to the back of the head. It took a knee to the back of the — an illegal knee to the illegal back of the head. Gimme a friggin’ break. Congratulations to Stephens, he fought a good one.”

Fight fans, it’s time for you to sound off in the comments section below. Do you agree with Dominick Cruz and Michael Bisping or are your on Urijah Faber’s side?