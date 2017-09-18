Uriah Hall on UFC Fight Night 116: Moment ‘I Think I’m Done’

Uriah Hall entered the UFC with plenty of promise after scoring several spectacular finishes on The Ultimate Fighter.

After finishing as a runner-up to Kelvin Gastelum, Hall has seen plenty of highs and a handful of lows during his run inside the Octagon.

In fact, this past Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 116, he experienced both in the same fight. Hall recovered from a tough first round to finish Krzysztof Jotko, improving to 13-8 overall, 6-6 in the UFC and scoring a “Performance of the Night” bonus in the process.

“There was a slight moment where I was like, ‘Oh man, this is it. I think I’m done,’” Hall told MMAjunkie after the fight. “But it was kind of like the (Gegard) Mousasi moment again. I was like, ‘It’s not over. It’s not over. I’m still here, and I feel pain, but I’ve been through pain before. But it’s not over.’”

Hall added that his own lack of a killer instinct has caused him problems in his career, saying, “I’m one of those head cases. But I’m continuing to do it because I’m not good at it and I’m trying to perfect it.”