Urijah Faber Admits if Garbrandt Lost to Cruz it Would’ve Stung Worse Than Loss to Dillashaw

Team Alpha Male’s head honcho Urijah Faber believes Cody Garbrandt’s loss to T.J. Dillashaw isn’t as bad as a defeat to Dominick Cruz would’ve been.

Earlier this month, Garbrandt defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw. The action took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dillashaw became a two-time champion with a second-round TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Faber said the loss stings, but another defeat would’ve been worse:

“I’m hearing a guy that I know for a fact is saying things about me that aren’t necessarily true, so it’s like, hearing this kind of stuff is not a fun situation. It’s going to happen again, absolutely. I think Cody and T.J. are going to fight again, we’re going to have to go through it again. It’s not the funnest build-up, so there’s a little bit to that [making the result worse]. But actually, I think it would have been probably worse had he lost to Cruz, to be honest.”