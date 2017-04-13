Urijah Faber Believes Cody Garbrandt Will Knock Out T.J. Dillashaw in ‘Gun Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Urijah Faber
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Urijah Faber is expecting a tough fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw, but feels “No Love” will emerge victorious.

Faber is enjoying his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still very much involved in the process of the fighters over at his Team Alpha Male gym. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Garbrandt is certainly no exception.

“The California Kid” recently made an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Faber said that he expects Dillashaw to put up a fight, but feels Garbrandt will earn a knockout win:

“I think it’ll probably be a knockout, just because Cody hits hard. We’ve seen it in his fights, we’ve seen it in the room. He’s got a history. T.J.’s also a heavy hitter, but not like Cody. They’re going to be in a gun fight. I don’t think it’ll be that early — I don’t know when, you can’t predict that stuff. But, I know it’s going to be a very tough fight. I’ve seen T.J. and some of his stuff, and he’s already freaking out like a wild man, as he tends to do. It’s going to be a competitive fight, and Cody’s going to get it.”

