Urijah Faber Believes Cody Garbrandt Will Knock Out T.J. Dillashaw in ‘Gun Fight’

Urijah Faber is expecting a tough fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw, but feels “No Love” will emerge victorious.

Faber is enjoying his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still very much involved in the process of the fighters over at his Team Alpha Male gym. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Garbrandt is certainly no exception.

“The California Kid” recently made an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Faber said that he expects Dillashaw to put up a fight, but feels Garbrandt will earn a knockout win: