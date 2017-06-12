Urijah Faber Believes Sage Northcutt is Settling in With Team Alpha Male

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Sage Northcutt Team Alpha Male
Image via Sage Northcutt's Instagram account

Sage Northcutt may be heading for Team Alpha Male (TAM) regularly.

Northcutt is young in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the age of 21. He is 3-2 under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. One former high level fighter who sees serious potential in Northcutt is Urijah Faber.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” the TAM leader said Northcutt doesn’t take long to grasp things:

“Right now, he works out with one of my very good buddies out of Paradigm in Texas, who I actually coached in college at UC Davis. And so, this is a week out (for him) right now. He’s got a full camp, so I’m not sure how much he’s going to be out here for his camp, but it’s probably going to be a more permanent thing for him moving forward. But as of right now, he’s kind of splitting time, and man, what a fast learner and what a positive guy. He’s fun to be around.”

As far as Northcutt’s future at TAM goes, Faber feels he may stick with the team from here on.

“I believe so. You’d have to double check with him, but I think so.”

